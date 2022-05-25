Palestinian teen killed by Israel army in West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in clashes that erupted during a Jewish pilgrimage to the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry identified the youngster as Ghaith Yamin, 16, who died of a head wound "after being shot by Israeli forces" during clashes near Joseph's Tomb, outside the northern city of Nablus.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army, which provides security for monthly pilgrimages to the site, revered by Jews as the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph.