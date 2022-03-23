Palestinians in Gaza give up studies for Israeli wages

The moment Hussein got permission to work in Israel, the Palestinian resident of Gaza City said he was ready to quit university to seek the attractive wages offered for menial Israeli jobs.

"I felt that the doors of heaven were opened for me," said Hussein. Like other Gazans who have abandoned their studies to take low-skilled work inside Israel, embarrassment led him to ask that his full name be withheld.

Gaza, a Palestinian territory of some 2.3 million people under Israeli-blockade since 2007, suffers from an unemployment rate above 50 percent, where even those with post-graduate degrees can struggle to get by.

And Israeli work permits have become a rarity for Palestinians in the last decade or so -- making the few on offer seem like gold dust.