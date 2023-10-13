Gaza ground operation would lead to 'unacceptable' civilian toll: Putin

Russia has been carrying out what Moscow calls a military operation in Ukraine since February 2022, during which thousands of civilians are estimated to have died after strikes hit numerous residential areas across the country.

"The most important thing now is to stop the bloodshed," Putin said, adding his country was "ready to coordinate with all constructive partners."

On 7 October, hundreds of Hamas gunmen broke through the militarised border barrier around the Gaza Strip into Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking around 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages.

Israel has retaliated by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of munitions, in strikes claiming more than 1,530 lives -- 500 of them children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.