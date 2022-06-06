Qatar to re-install Zidane statue that sparked backlash

Qatar plans to re-install a sculpture immortalising French-Algerian soccer player Zinedine Zidane's head butt during the 2006 World Cup final, which had been removed in 2013 amid a domestic backlash, the head of Qatar Museums said on Monday.

The 5-metre bronze work called "Coup de tête" was removed days after its unveiling after people in the conservative Muslim country criticised it for promoting idolatry and others said it encouraged violence.