Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown

Iranian mourners gathered Wednesday at the grave of Mahsa Amini to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.

“Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator”, dozens of men and women chanted at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Amini’s home town in the western province of Kurdistan, in videos shared online.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest by the notorious morality police while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.