Hamas reviewing Trump's Gaza plan

Hamas was reviewing Donald Trump's plan for Gaza on Tuesday, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military would stay in most of the territory after he gave the US president his backing.

The plan calls for a ceasefire, release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

"Hamas has begun a series of consultations within its political and military leaderships, both inside Palestine and abroad," a Palestinian source said on condition of anonymity.

"The discussions could take several days due to the complexities."

Qatar, which hosts Hamas's exiled leadership, said the group had promised to study the proposal "responsibly", and also said it would hold a meeting on the plan with Hamas and Turkey later on Tuesday.

"It is still too early to speak about responses, but we are truly optimistic that this plan, as we said, is a comprehensive one," foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

On Monday in Washington, Trump described the announcement of the plan as a "beautiful day -- potentially one of the greatest days ever in civilisation".

The deal would demand Hamas militants fully disarm and be excluded from future roles in the government, but those who agreed to "peaceful co-existence" would be given amnesty.