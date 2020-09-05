Rescuers search Beirut rubble for second day after pulse detected

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

By evening, rescue workers, including a team from Chile, had yet to locate anyone after sensors had on Thursday detected signs of a pulse and breathing. But they said they would continue while there was a small chance anyone had survived.

"We are still working in very bad conditions. The building is at risk of collapse. But we are still working," George Abou Moussa, director of operations in the civil defence, told Reuters, adding the operation would continue into the night.