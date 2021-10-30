Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi Arabia said Friday it was recalling its ambassador to Lebanon and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh, after “insulting” remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.

The regional heavyweight’s decision, accompanied by an imports halt, is a further blow for Lebanon, which is in the midst of an economic crisis that the World Bank has said is likely to rank among the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century.

Saudi Arabia ordered the “recall of the ambassador in Lebanon for consultations, and the departure of Lebanon’s ambassador to the kingdom within 48 hours”, over the “insulting” remarks made this week by Lebanon’s information minister, the foreign ministry said.