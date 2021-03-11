Saudi woman activist loses court appeal against sentence

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul on Wednesday lost a court appeal against a prison sentence as well as restrictions including a five-year travel ban, her family said, following her provisional release from jail.

Hathloul, 31, best known for campaigning against a decades-long Saudi ban on female drivers, was detained in May 2018 with about a dozen other women activists -- just weeks before the ban was lifted.

In late December, a court handed Hathloul a prison term of five years and eight months for terrorism-related crimes, but a partially suspended sentence -- and time already served -- paved the way for her early release last month.

Hathloul was released on probation and is barred from leaving Saudi Arabia for five years.