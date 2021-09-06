Six Palestinians escape Israeli jail, including top ex-militant

Six Palestinians escaped Monday from a prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant, officials said.

At roughly 3:00 am (0000 GMT), locals near the Gilboa prison spotted ‘suspicious figures’ and alerted the authorities, said a statement from the Israel Prison Service.

The IPS confirmed the escapees included Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent militant leader from the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.