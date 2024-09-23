Israel launches 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Monday it would launch more air strikes targeting eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley and warned residents to move away from Hezbollah sites in the area.

"We are preparing for a large-scale and targeted strike in Bekaa Valley," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a media briefing, adding that residents should "distance themselves" from Hezbollah sites "for your safety and protection".

"Hezbollah stores its strategic weaponry in civilian buildings and uses the population as human shields," Hagari said.

"The houses in Bekaa have rockets and drones. We will attack them before they pose a threat to the residents of Israel."