Three Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid in Jenin

An AFP photographer said a white vehicle riddled with bullet holes was in the area, where Israeli forces have stepped up operations in recent months.

The photographer said he saw the bodies of the three men at the morgue in Jenin. They were identified as Yusef Salah, 23, Baraa Lahluh, 24, and Laith Abu Srur, 24, all from Jenin.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its troops had been conducting an operation in Jenin to search for weapons at two different locations.

The soldiers had come under fire as they arrived at the first location and they retaliated before identifying a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road on their way to the second location, it said.

“Shots were fired from the vehicle at the soldiers, who neutralised the terrorists who fired at them,” the army said, adding that they found weapons, including two M-16 assault rifles and cartridges at the scene.