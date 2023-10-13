Israel's call to move Gaza civilians 'horrendous': UN Palestinian refugee agency

"The call from the Israelis Forces to move more than 1 million civilians living in northern Gaza within 24 hours is horrendous," Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said in a statement.

"This will only lead to unprecedented levels of misery and further push people in Gaza into abyss."

Lazzarini said more than 423,000 people have already been displaced, and more than 270,000 had taken refuge in UNRWA shelters.

"The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling," he said. "Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse."

UNRWA said earlier on Friday that it had relocated its central operations centre and international staff to Gaza's south to continue its humanitarian operations.