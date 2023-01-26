Nine killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

The military has said only that its "forces are operating in Jenin".

Thursday's fatalities bring the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank so far this year to 29, including fighters and civilians, most of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

Jenin deputy governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP that residents were living in a "real state of war".

"The Israeli army is destroying everything and shooting at everything that moves," he told AFP. The mounting toll follows the deadliest year in the Palestinian territory since United Nations records began in 2005.