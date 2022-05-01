Turkish president meets Saudi leaders in first visit since Khashoggi killing

The pair "reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields," SPA reported.

Pictures published by Turkish state media also showed a separate sit-down with King Salman, the crown prince's father. Erdogan then visited the Muslim holy city of Mecca to perform an umrah pilgrimage.

The trip came as Turkey, facing an economic crisis fuelled by the collapse of its currency and soaring inflation, tries to draw financial support from energy-rich Gulf countries. Prior to flying from Istanbul to Saudi's second city Jeddah, where some roads were lined with Turkish and Saudi flags, Erdogan said he hoped "to launch a new era" in bilateral ties.