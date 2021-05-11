Twenty six killed as Israel strikes Gaza

Militants in Gaza launched rocket barrages into Israel for a second day on 11 May and Israeli planes fired missiles in the Palestinian territory, that left 26 people including nine children dead and more than hundred injured.

The most serious outbreak of fighting between armed factions in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza and Israel since 2019 began with confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem on 10 May.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been high in the holy city during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with sporadic clashes and possible evictions of Palestinians from homes claimed by Jewish settlers in a long-running court case adding to the friction.

A Palestinian official said Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations were trying to stem the escalating violence, amid international concern that events could spiral out of control.