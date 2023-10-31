As Israel bombs Gaza, huge blasts kill dozens in refugee camp

As Israel rained bombs on Gaza in its war with Hamas on Tuesday, huge explosions ripped through a crowded Palestinian refugee camp, killing dozens and leaving two giant craters in the densely populated area.

Wails filled the dusty air as volunteers clawed through the concrete blocks and twisted metal in a desperate search for survivors and bodies, with AFP video footage showing at least 47 corpses being recovered.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry reported an initial toll of more than 50 dead, 150 wounded and dozens buried under the rubble, and condemned what it called "a heinous Israeli massacre" at the Jabalia camp.

Israel did not immediately comment on the blasts or the reported toll in Jabalia, which is located in the territory's north outside Gaza City, an area where ground battles have raged nearby and Israel has told Palestinians to flee.

Israel launched its most intense military campaign ever on Gaza after suffering the bloodiest attack in its history when Hamas gunmen on 7 October killed some 1,400 people in a brutal cross-border raid, according to Israeli officials.