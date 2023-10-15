Palestinians haunted by 'Nakba' while bracing for Gaza offensive

"Whatever happens we will not be displaced. They are striking us but we are not going to leave our homes and we will not be displaced," said Shaheen, sitting at home with her grandchildren facing relentless Israeli bombardment and shortages of bread, drinking water and power outages.

Israel had given the population of the northern half of the Gaza Strip until Saturday morning to move south. It later said it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing on two main roads until 4:00 pm (1300 GMT). As the deadline passed, troops were massing around the Gaza Strip.

"I remembered the time when we were displaced the first time and what is happening to us now. It is all the fault of America and the countries who made normalization with the Jews (Israel)," said Shaheen, who lives in an alley inside the Khan Younis refugee camp.

"Even if America, Israel or any other state intervenes we will stay put and we will not leave our homes."