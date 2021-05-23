UN Security Council calls for 'full adherence' to Gaza ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Saturday called for "full adherence to the ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in its first statement since violence erupted on 10 May.

Security Council members also stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."

The statement received backing from the US delegation -- which had blocked earlier drafts -- only after the removal of a paragraph condemning the violence, a sensitive issue since it raised the question of blame.

An earlier draft said that "Security Council members condemned all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as acts of provocation, incitement and destruction."