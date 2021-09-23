US, Iran closer to resuming nuclear talks

Despite sharp posturing at the UN General Assembly, Washington and Tehran are expected to reach a compromise to resume talks on resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal, analysts say.

“The Vienna talks will surely restart and materialise because both sides have come to the conclusion that the current path cannot be continued,” Mehdi Rahmanian, editor of the reformist newspaper Shargh, told AFP.

He pointed to the lack of criticism from ultraconservatives of a deal Iran struck with the UN nuclear watchdog on 12 September, in sharp contrast with any such announcement under Iran’s former moderate president Hassan Rouhani.