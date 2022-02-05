US sanctions move 'good but not enough': Iran

US steps on lifting sanctions are "good but not enough", Iran said Saturday, following Washington's announcement it was waiving sanctions on Iran's civil nuclear programme.

The US action came as talks to restore a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers over its nuclear programme reached an advanced stage, with the issue of sanctions relief a major issue.

"The lifting of some sanctions can, in the true sense of the word, translate into their good will. Americans talk about it, but it should be known that what happens on paper is good but not enough," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, quoted by ISNA news agency.