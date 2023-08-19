Middle East

Two Israeli civilians killed in West Bank shooting: Army

AFP
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories
Israeli security forces close a road following a reported attack in the town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank, on August 19, 2023AFP

Two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the army said.

"A suspected shooting attack was carried out at a number of Israeli civilians in the area of the town of Huwara," an army statement said, adding that two civilians had been killed.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since early last year, with a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.
At least 218 Palestinians have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.

Some 30 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

