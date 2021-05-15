West Bank violence, Gaza air strikes as Palestinian toll mounts

Israeli fighter jets hit targets in central Gaza overnight, the army said Saturday, after a day of deadly violence rocked the West Bank and unprecedented unrest persisted inside Israel.

Despite intensifying diplomatic efforts to ease five days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian 'militants' in Gaza, Israel's air force struck several sites in the strip overnight, while rockets again tore towards the Jewish state.

Overall Palestinian fatalities from strikes on Gaza have reached 126 -- including 31 children -- with 950 injured.

Israel, which is also trying to contain an outbreak of internal Jewish-Arab violence, is facing a conflict in the Palestinian territories unlike any in its recent history.

Its bombardment of Gaza began Monday in response to rocket fire towards Jerusalem from Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in the enclave.

More than 2,000 rockets have been fired at the Jewish state since Monday, killing nine people, including a child and a soldier, with more than 560 people injured.

Israel's response has seen it hit nearly 800 targets, including a massive assault Friday on a Hamas tunnel network dug under civilian areas.