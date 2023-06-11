Israel reinvents kibbutz by embracing of new industries

Entrepreneurs are repurposing the Israeli kibbutz into hubs for creative and hi-tech industries, after decades of decline in the rural communities once considered models of socialism.

Founded on ideals of communal living and agriculture, the kibbutzim—whose residents often shared work, accommodation and possessions—were crucial to Israeli society in the 20th century.

Today, standing in a former metal factory in Hanita, a kibbutz in Israel’s north, Yuval Vakrat is surrounded by shops, an art gallery and a distillery.

“We can still see a bit of oil on the walls,” said the 43-year-old, who returned to his birthplace a few years ago, selling toys and wooden objects he crafts in the former factory.

“Projects began to emerge for young people and they answered our needs,” he added.