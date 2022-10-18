Concern mounts for Iranian climber who competed without hijab

This was in breach of the Islamic republic's mandatory dress rules of compulsory headscarf for women which also apply to all female athletes, even when competing abroad.

The gesture came one month into protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the dress rules, which have transformed into a movement against the obligatory hijab and the Islamic republic itself.

Supporters of the protests on social media described Rekabi as a "hero", posting images of her climbing up the letters of the protest slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom."

"A brave young Iranian woman! We need the world to stand with women of Iran and condemn what is happening there," tweeted Iranian-American entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari who flew to space as a tourist in 2006.

Nothing had been heard since the event from Rekabi, who finished fourth, until a story was published Tuesday on her Instagram account where she has over 200,000 followers.

"I firstly apologise for all the concerns I have caused," the statement said.

Due to the timing and sudden call to begin the climb "my hijab unintentionally became problematic", it said.

"I am currently on my way back to Iran alongside the team based on the pre-scheduled timetable," it added.