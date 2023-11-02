First evacuations from Gaza as refugee camp hit again

Hundreds of injured residents and foreigners escaped Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack.

The brief glimmer of hope sparked by the temporary opening of the Rafah border crossing was quickly snuffed out as a new strike pulverised buildings in Gaza's biggest refugee camp for a second consecutive day, killing dozens according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "continue until victory" over Hamas, whose brutal 7 October attack sparked the latest conflict, the deadliest in decades of unrest between the two sides.

His defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said Hamas had two options: to "die or to surrender unconditionally".