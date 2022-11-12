Jailed Iran activist escalates hunger strike: Reports

A jailed Iranian freedom of speech campaigner who is on a hunger strike and "in critical condition" will start refusing water after being denied medical leave, his brother said Saturday.

Hossein Ronaghi, 37, was arrested days after speaking out against a bloody crackdown on protests that erupted across Iran in September over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

"Hossein said in a call from prison that he's recently had seizures several times," his brother Hassan wrote on Twitter.