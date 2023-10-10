11 Americans dead, others likely held hostage by Hamas: Biden

US president Joe Biden said Monday that 11 Americans are dead and others are likely being held hostage by the Hamas after a surprise attack on Israel using what a US official called "ISIS-level savagery."

As fears grew that the conflict could turn into a regional conflagration, the White House said there was no intention to put US boots on the ground but warned Iran and other actors not to get involved.

Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain meanwhile pledged their support for their ally Israel to defend itself as the death toll there rose to 800, while in Gaza, 687 people have died.

Hamas dragged off about 150 hostages in its weekend onslaught on southern Israel from Gaza and has threatened to kill them if retaliatory Israeli air strikes continue "targeting" Gaza residents without warning.