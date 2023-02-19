Turkey quake survivors rescue belongings for uncertain future

"We don't know when we'll be able to come back," said Bilal Jawir as he finished loading a van with his family's things and prepared to leave the earthquake-hit Turkish city of Antakya.

During last week's tremor that rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 44,000, Jawir, his wife and two daughters sheltered in a cluster of orange trees that adjoins their property.

They survived unscathed but witnessed their neighbours falling from balconies.

"We have no hope. We have no work, no life, how could we return to live here?" Jawir said. "My heart aches. It's hard."

Though none of Jawir's family were hurt and their yellow and white plaster home escaped serious damage, they do not want to stay for fear it has been weakened.