Global Covid cases near 596 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is approaching 596 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 596,947,974 and the death toll reached 6,456,487on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 94,788,022 cases so far and 1,062,770people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.