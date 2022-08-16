Global Covid cases near 596 million

According to India’s federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 7,306 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,275,687.
With the reports of the fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 124,814.
The country also logged 32 related deaths in the 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,069 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
One more person died from Covid, and 259 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Monday morning.
While the country’s total fatalities reached 29,314, the new number took its caseload to 2,009,129, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.09 per cent from Sunday’s 4.32 percent as 6, 336 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.14 per cent.