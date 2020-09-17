More research needed into COVID-19 effects on children: WHO chief

More research is needed into factors that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 disease among children and adolescents, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reports UNB.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, understanding its effects on children has been a priority, said Tedros joining the heads of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), at a press conference on Tuesday.