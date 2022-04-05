Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘staging’ new footage of dead civilians

The video was made on Monday evening in the settlement of Moshchun some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Kyiv and was designed to be distributed through Western media, Moscow said.
“Similar events are now being organised by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop and other cities,” the Russian defence ministry said, referring to cities in northeastern Ukraine.
The ministry did not say how it obtained the information in its statement.
At the weekend, dozens of bodies, some with their hands bound behind them, were discovered in Bucha near Kyiv after the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Ukraine has blamed Russian forces, with Zelensky describing the killings as “war crimes” and “genocide”.
Moscow denies any responsibility, saying that the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.