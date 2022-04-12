At least 13 injured in New York City subway shooting incident

It was not immediately clear whether the number of injured people included those who were shot.
A New York City police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.
The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.
Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.