Biden seeks N Korea strategy in talks with Japan, S Korea

US President Joe Biden will seek ways to rein in Pyongyang after its barrage of missile tests in talks with South Korean and Japanese leaders Sunday, a day before a high-stakes encounter with China’s Xi Jinping.

A record-breaking spate of launches by the North in recent weeks has sent fears soaring that the reclusive regime will soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.

The White House says Biden will press China to curb Pyongyang’s activities when he holds his first face-to-face meeting with Xi on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia.