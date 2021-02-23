Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest

Myanmar’s military leaders came under renewed pressure at home and abroad Tuesday, with tightened sanctions from Washington and Brussels, and some of the biggest demonstrations against their rule since they seized power three weeks ago.

Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Three anti-coup protesters have been killed in demonstrations so far, while a man patrolling his Yangon neighbourhood against night arrests was also shot dead on the weekend.

Overnight the US blacklisted another two members of the regime—air force chief Maung Maung Kyaw and fellow junta member Moe Myint Tun—after announcing targeted sanctions against other top generals earlier this month.