Global Covid cases top 662 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Tuesday decreased to 157, according to the federal health ministry data, a decrease from Monday’s daily cases of 196.
The country also logged one related death during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,696 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, France has registered 39,159,757 Covid-19 cases and 161,152 deaths so far from the deadly virus, the global data showed.
Malaysia recorded 423 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 5,024,422, according to the health ministry.
Another six new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,841.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 15 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,037,046, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,439 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity increased to 0.49 per cent from Monday’s 0.47 per cent as 3,077 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while recovery rate rose to 97.57 per cent.