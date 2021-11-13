Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26

The deadlock pushed COP26 past its scheduled end on Friday, with the summit organisers confirming that a new draft text would not be published for scrutiny until early Saturday in Glasgow.

“I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday,” said COP26 President Alok Sharma.

Two weeks of hard-fought negotiations have seen thousands of protesters descend on the Scottish city of Glasgow to keep up the pressure.

The summit began with a bang as world leaders came armed with a string of headline announcements, from a commitment to slash methane emissions to a plan to save rainforests.

Negotiations received a further boost on Wednesday when the United States and China—the two largest emitters—unveiled a joint climate action plan, although it was light on detail.

But current national emissions cutting plans, all told, would lead to 2.7C of heating, according to the UN, far in excess of the Paris target.