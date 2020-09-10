Nearly 10,000 children may die of hunger every month: WHO chief

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death of as many as 10,000 children every month.

Ghebreyesus was speaking at the 'Laureates & Leaders for Children Summit' organised by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

"Due to school closure, some 368 million school children have missed out on school meals. The increased hunger due to the pandemic could lead to the death of an estimated 10,000 children every month," warned Ghebreyesus.