Nearly 10,000 children may die of hunger every month: WHO chief

IANS
New Delhi
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusUNB file photo

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death of as many as 10,000 children every month.

Ghebreyesus was speaking at the 'Laureates & Leaders for Children Summit' organised by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

"Due to school closure, some 368 million school children have missed out on school meals. The increased hunger due to the pandemic could lead to the death of an estimated 10,000 children every month," warned Ghebreyesus.

Advertisement
The WHO chief also cautioned nations which reopened schools to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus. He highlighted the issue of stigmatisation of those who may have been detected with COVID-19.

As a solution, he demanded availability and access to essential services. Immunisation, nutrition, sexual and reproductive health, breast feeding, mental health and psycho-social support are the prerequisite to begin with, he said.

The WHO chief also cautioned nations which reopened schools to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus. He highlighted the issue of stigmatisation of those who may have been detected with COVID-19.

He also asked all the nations to ensure that children are safe from abuse and maltreatment. "We cannot continue to fail our young global citizens," he said.

Advertisement

Ghebreyesus also said that children should be the focus of the post Covid recovery.

Addressing the summit, the Dalai Lama cited the growing inequality between the rich and the poor which he said is a matter of concern even as he declared himself as a 'socialist'.

"Children are the key generation who will create the future and make a truly peaceful world. In our social system today, the rich remain better off and the poor remain poor. Now, in that respect I am a socialist," he said.

Advertisement

The Tibetan spiritual leader gave a call to reduce the gap between the two stratas. He said whether one thinks of himself as a socialist or not, humanity should be the overpowering emotion now, given how much the have-nots are in need right now.

Earlier, Satyarthi called the current situation created by Covid-19 as a crisis of "civilisation" and "morality". He said that the global response has been "unequal" and has "exposed" the reality.

More News

Facebook bias spurs violence in India: Rights groups

Relatives of a man killed after violence erupted between police and protesters over an alleged derogatory Facebook post about Islam's Prophet Mohammad, speak to a police officer outside a burnt police station, in Bengaluru, India, 12 August 12 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases top 27.7m: Johns Hopkins

Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.57 million

A man walks next to a graffiti that depicts a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2020.

US-China tensions set to dominate Southeast Asia summit

Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao at China’s Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China on 27 April.