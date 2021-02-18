New COVID-19 cases down 16 pc last week: WHO

The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide fell by 16 per cent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The number of new deaths reported also fell 10 per cent week-on-week, to 81,000, the WHO said late Tuesday in its weekly epidemiological update, using figures up to Sunday.

Five of the six WHO regions of the world reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean showing a rise, of seven per cent.

New case numbers dropped 20 per cent last week in Africa and in the Western Pacific, 18 per cent in Europe, 16 per cent in the Americas and 13 per cent in Southeast Asia.