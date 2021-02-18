International

New COVID-19 cases down 16 pc last week: WHO

AFP
Geneva
default-image

The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide fell by 16 per cent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The number of new deaths reported also fell 10 per cent week-on-week, to 81,000, the WHO said late Tuesday in its weekly epidemiological update, using figures up to Sunday.

Five of the six WHO regions of the world reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean showing a rise, of seven per cent.

New case numbers dropped 20 per cent last week in Africa and in the Western Pacific, 18 per cent in Europe, 16 per cent in the Americas and 13 per cent in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the number of new cases had declined for a fifth consecutive week, dropping by almost half, from more than five million cases in the week of 4 January.

"This shows that simple public health measures work, even in the presence of variants," Tedros said.

"What matters now is how we respond to this trend. The fire is not out, but we have reduced its size. If we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back."

The coronavirus variant of concern first detected in Britain was reported in 94 countries in the week till Monday, the epidemiological update said.

Local transmission of the variant, as opposed to imported cases, has been reported in at least 47 countries.

The variant first spotted in South Africa was recorded in 46 countries, up two, with local transmission in at least 12 of those nations.

The so-called Brazilian variant was detected in 21 countries, up six, with local transmission in at least two countries.

Covax delivery plans

Meanwhile the Covax facility, the global COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution effort which aims to ensure poorer countries are also able to access doses, said its final shipment list for the first deliveries would be issued next week, following the WHO giving the green light to the AstraZeneca jabs.

On Monday, the WHO gave the seal of approval to the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine being manufactured in plants in India and South Korea, meaning it can now be shipped out via Covax, giving many countries their first COVID-19 shots.

"Covax anticipates the bulk of the first round of deliveries taking place in March, with some early shipments... occurring in late February," the WHO co-led facility said in a statement.

Advertisement

The interim distribution list issued on 3 February broke down the programme's initial 337.2 million doses -- of which all barring 1.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses are from AstraZeneca. Both WHO-approved vaccines require two injected doses.

Some 145 economies participating in Covax are set to receive enough doses to immunise 3.3 per cent of their collective population by mid-2021.

"Deliveries for this first round of allocation will take place on a rolling basis and in tranches," Covax said.

Read more from International

More News

Global Covid cases top 109.8m: Johns Hopkins

Health care workers accompany a patient as he leaves The Johns Hopkins Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as state authorities announced a slight easing of the stay-at-home orders granting permission for some outdoor activities, in Baltimore, Maryland, 6 May 2020

Global COVID cases top 109.4m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.

US ‘disturbed’ by additional charges filed against Aung San Suu Kyi

In this file photo taken on 10 December 2019 people participate in a rally in support of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims

Global COVID-19 cases top 109 million: Johns Hopkins

People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020