New Myanmar govt must ensure Rohingya repatriation: UK

UK's Support



Minister Ahmad said the UK is extremely grateful to Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingya in their time of need and will continue to help the country until the crisis is resolved.



"Last month we announced £10 million to support Bangladesh's coronavirus response and preparations for natural disasters such as cyclones and monsoon flooding," he said adding that this will help Bangladesh build back better from coronavirus.



The UK also announced a further £37.5 million of new support to alleviate the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi people in Cox's Bazar, said minister Ahmad.



He said this UK aid will provide food, water and sanitation, as well as care and counselling for those traumatised by the horrific violence they have experienced.



"It'll also improve access to education for 50,000 young people, as well as support isolation and treatment centres for people suffering with coronavirus," he said.



Host Community



Minister Ahmad said they remain committed to supporting host communities in Cox's Bazar.



"Our new funding will support more than 10,000 people from local Bangladeshi communities to cope with the economic impact of the pandemic, including through providing training and supporting business start-up funds," he said.



The UK minister said they are also currently providing 50,000 people with food assistance to help the Bangladeshi communities living around the camps.



To date, minister Ahmad said, the UK aid has helped get more than 20,000 Bangladeshi women into better-paid jobs, more than 120,000 children and teenagers into quality education and helped over 110,000 people to access clean water.



Not Forgotten Issue



The UK minister said last month's conference demonstrates that the world has not forgotten the plight of the Rohingya people and the burden that Bangladesh in particular is shouldering in providing refuge and protection.



As a force for good in the world, he said, the UK is proud to have co-hosted the conference and will continue to work with Bangladesh.



"It's been more than three years since the latest crisis in August 2017 but the Rohingya's suffering continues, and we must not abandon them," said minister Ahmad.



He also said, "Of course, we must continue to support those who're generously hosting them, particularly Bangladesh."



Along with their co-hosts, the United States, the European Union and the UN Refugee Agency, the UK urged countries to pledge new support for Rohingya refugees, host communities such as those in Cox's Bazar, and internally displaced Rohingya in Myanmar itself.



"We'll also provide the political support needed to resolve this crisis in the long-term. That solution lies in Myanmar and the UK is working tirelessly for accountability and justice.



Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district.



Repatriation attempts failed twice in November 2018 and August 2019 amid Rohingyas' "lack of trust" in the Myanmar government.



Bangladesh and Myanmar signed the repatriation deal on 23 November, 2017.



On 16 January, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a document on "Physical Arrangement", which was supposed to facilitate the return of Rohingyas to their homeland.

