New Zealand moves to strip knighthood over child porn

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern moved to strip high-profile businessman Ron Brierley of his knighthood on Thursday after the Sydney-based octogenarian pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

In what is believed to be an unprecedented move, Ardern’s office said she had launched action to remove the honour, which was bestowed on New Zealand-born Brierley in 1988.

“There is a process for forfeiture, and the prime minister has asked for this to be initiated,” a spokesman said.

Brierley, 83, pleaded guilty in a Sydney court Thursday to three counts of possessing child abuse material.