New Zealand suspends political, military ties with Myanmar after coup

New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar Tuesday, the first major international move to isolate the country's ruling junta following a coup.

Unveiling the measures, prime minister Jacinda Ardern called for the international community to "strongly condemn what we're seeing happen in Myanmar".

"After years of working hard to build a democracy in Myanmar, I think every New Zealander would be devastated to see what we've seen in recent days led by the military," she told reporters.

"Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand."

Ardern said the measures would include travel bans on senior military figures.