No breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks amid fury over hospital strike

AFP

Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough Thursday in their first top-level talks since Moscow's invasion two weeks ago, amid international outrage over the bombing of a children's hospital that Kyiv said killed three people, including a young girl.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said there was "no progress" even on a 24-hour ceasefire, after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey, although the latter said Moscow would keep talking.

Russian forces on Thursday rolled their armoured vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, an AFP team saw, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the Ukrainian capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said half the population had fled, adding: "Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified."

The UN estimates more than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia's invasion on 24 February, which prompted unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow along with a cultural and sporting boycott.