No elections ‘until you kill me’, says Lukashenko

Hundreds of workers and protesters gathered outside the MZKT plant where Lukashenko was visiting, waving the red-and-white flag of the opposition and demanding his resignation.

"We plan to participate in all peaceful strikes, in all peaceful protest actions... so that the government will finally realise they are fighting with their own people," Ilya Rybkin, a 30-year-old road worker, told AFP outside the plant.

After flying in by helicopter, Lukashenko told the workers he would not give in to calls for a new election.

"You will never expect me to do something under pressure," he was quoted as saying by his press service. "If anyone is unwilling to work and wants to leave, no one will harass you, do as you please, the door is open."

In another video recording of the speech, he said: "Until you kill me, there will be no elections."

Demonstrators also gathered outside the Minsk headquarters of state television, where local media reported that 600 people joined the strike.

Maria Kolesnikova, a senior opposition leader, joined the protesters, saying: "I know how scared you are, because we are all scared. Thank you for overcoming your fear and joining the majority."

Workers of potash producer Belaruskali have also said they may go on strike, according to independent local news site tut.by.

Potash, used to make fertiliser, is a major source of income for Belarus, which is one of the largest producers in the world.