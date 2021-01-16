Norway probes 23 elderly patients' death after Pfizer vaccination

After the news broke that 23 elderly patients died in Norway following their immunization with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, the country has launched a detailed investigation into the reported fatalities that has shocked the world.

Physicians in Norway have been asked to conduct more thorough evaluations of very frail elderly patients in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, following the reported deaths, the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ) reported late Friday.

"It may be a coincidence, but we aren't sure," Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA), told the BMJ.

"There is no certain connection between these deaths and the vaccine."

Two COVID-19 vaccines, Comirnaty, from BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, are being used in Norway.