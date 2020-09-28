Novel coronavirus 'happened naturally': WHO chief

Dismissing claims surrounding the origins of the novel Coronavirus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reaffirmed the natural origin of the virus, reports Xinhua.

"The virus has happened naturally," said WHO chief at a media briefing on COVID-19 on Friday.

“These’re all the publications we know, and if there's anything that will change this, it should come through the proper scientific process. WHO believes in science and evidence and that's why we say science, solutions and solidarity," he said.