Peace plans and pipelines: What came out of the Putin-Xi talks?

The summit produced 14 agreements on topics from soybeans to atomic energy, but it did not yield the big prize Russia wants: a deal on a new gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, to pump an extra 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas annually to China via Mongolia.

Putin said "agreements with Mongolia" had been reached but Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made clear it was not a done deal, saying instructions had been given to gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to clinch a contract as soon as possible. There are two likely sticking points: who will build the 2,600 km pipeline and how the gas will be priced.

China is well placed to drive a hard bargain, as Moscow needs the deal more: Gazprom is looking to China to make up for the collapse of the European market that used to account for 80 per cent of its exports. Due to sanctions and last year's unexplained explosions in the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, analysts expect Gazprom to deliver only 50-65 bcm to Europe and Turkey this year, down from a peak of about 200 bcm in 2018.

Bottom line: Russia is still waiting on a deal and China has powerful leverage to secure advantageous price terms.