Japanese men joining Ukraine’s fight

Yuya Motomura, a mahjong parlour manager in Japan, had always wanted a way to prove himself to a society he felt looked down on him. Then Russia invaded Ukraine.

The 45-year-old is one of a handful of Japanese men who have joined Ukrainians battling the Russian invasion, defying their government’s warnings and bucking a decades-long national principle of pacifism.

Japan’s military is constitutionally limited to defence and has not fought since World War II.

Still, Motomura said he was immediately captivated by the idea of fighting in Ukraine when he saw President Volodymyr Zelensky talking about “defending our independence, our country”.

“I’ve always felt that I’m someone who is more socially conscious than other people realise,” he told AFP as he prepared to leave Japan for the conflict.