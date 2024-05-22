Israel furious as European trio recognises Palestinian state

Israel reacted with fury after three European countries said Wednesday they would recognise a Palestinian state, more than seven months into the devastating Gaza war.

Ireland, Norway and Spain said they would formally recognise the State of Palestine on May 28, drawing praise from many countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

Israel charged that the move amounts to "rewarding terrorism" after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its 7-October attack which sparked the Gaza war.

Israel said immediately that it was recalling its envoys to Dublin, Oslo and Madrid for "urgent consultations" and also summoned the three European ambassadors for a rebuke.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz charged that "the twisted step of these countries is an injustice to the memory of the 7/10 victims".