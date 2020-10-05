One in 10 may have caught COVID-19 as world heads into difficult period: WHO

Roughly one in 10 people may have been infected with the coronavirus, leaving the vast majority of the world's population vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease it causes, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, was addressing the agency's executive board, where the United States made a thinly veiled swipe at China for what it called a "failure" to provide accurate and timely information on the outbreak.

But Zhang Yang of China's National Health Commission, said: "China has always been transparent and responsible to fulfil our international obligations." China maintained close contacts with all levels of the UN health agency, she added.